Sign your sensitive documents without sacrificing your privacy.

Collect legally binding e-signatures with two clicks. Blocknify is compliant with all major e-signature laws including EU and US.
Blockchain provides immutable signature records. Signatures and document fingerprints can never be altered or deleted, by us or anyone else.
All previous solutions require you to upload your documents in a readable format. Why?
Blocknify challenges this status quo by leveraging modern technologies to give you cloud collaboration without your sensitive documents ever touching the cloud.
Centralized e-signature solutions are inherently vulnerable. Their servers where your documents are stored can be compromised by rogue employees, state sponsored hacking, hackers, and intelligence agencies.
Blocknify users are immune to these risks.
We will be launching a blog to go deeper into the technical details, add your email to get notified
Thank you for registering to our mailing list.
You will get notified for the launch of the product!
Please enter a valid email address
Please agree to Terms & Conditions