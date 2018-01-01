Sign your sensitive documents without sacrificing your privacy.

Collect legally binding e-signatures with two clicks. Blocknify is compliant with all major e-signature laws including EU and US. Blockchain provides immutable signature records. Signatures and document fingerprints can never be altered or deleted, by us or anyone else.

All previous solutions require you to upload your documents in a readable format. Why? Blocknify challenges this status quo by leveraging modern technologies to give you cloud collaboration without your sensitive documents ever touching the cloud.

Previous solutions Blocknify